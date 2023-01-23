Home fire kills two dogs, displaces two families in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue is currently responding to a house fire with the Ellensburg Police Department at Hillcrest Mobile Home and Apartments on the 900 block of Cascade Court. Crews have been on scene since before 4:45 p.m. on January 23.
The home appeared to be renovated into two apartments, one upstairs and one downstairs, according to KVFR Chief John Sinclair. The fire caused damage in both apartments, displacing two families. Red Cross is coming from Yakima to assist the five adults and three children who lived in the home.
No injuries were reported, according to Sinclair. Unfortunately, two dogs did not survive the fire.
