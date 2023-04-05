Yakima Fire Department

YAKIMA, Wash.- A roughly three-and-a-half-acre fire is out but still smoking near the Yakima Area Arboretum. 

Crews are still on the scene after being dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to Nob Hill Wrecking. 4 Yakima Fire Department units responded with the Yakima Training Center brush unit.

The fire was contained within a half hour, but hot spots are still being monitored by crews.

Crews are suspecting several start points, but the cause of the fire is undetermined.

