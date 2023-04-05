YAKIMA, Wash.- A roughly three-and-a-half-acre fire is out but still smoking near the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Crews are still on the scene after being dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to Nob Hill Wrecking. 4 Yakima Fire Department units responded with the Yakima Training Center brush unit.
The fire was contained within a half hour, but hot spots are still being monitored by crews.
Crews are suspecting several start points, but the cause of the fire is undetermined.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
