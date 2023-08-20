KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick house's attic caught fire on Sunday afternoon on South Sharron Street, displacing a family after the damages.

Kennewick Fire Deputy Fire Chief Michael Heffner said the fire is out apart from a few hot spots.

Heffner said the Kennewick Police Department were the first at the fire after being dispatched at 1:51 p.m.

The house's power was turned off. KFD says there's no danger present for nearby buildings.

Pasco Fire and Richland Fire were also present at the fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Heffner says Red Cross has been contacted