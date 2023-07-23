KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Kennewick Fire Department, a house caught on fire on Saturday on West Hood Avenue.
KFD was sent to the fire at 4:58 p.m. The crews involved worked quickly to take down the fire and ensure everyone was out of the house.
After investigation, KFD found the fire had started from an unattended candle which the family in the house could not extinguish before it got out of control.
The family, consisting of two adults and two children, is unable to stay at the house due to the damages however has temporary housing with other family members.
KFD was assisted by the Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 2, Franklin County Fire District 3, Richland Fire and Emergency Services and Benton PUD.
KFD also reminds the community to evacuate and call 911 if something catches on fire, to not leave candles unattended and to never leave children and pets unattended with lit candles.
