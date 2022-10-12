OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health is urging Washingtonians to start protecting themselves from smoke now, as it is likely the current smoke conditions will worsen. Wildfire smoke is sticking around, posing a risk to people’s health. The DOH is reminding people that it’s not good for anyone to breathe in wildfire smoke, and days of consistent smoke exposure can have negative impacts on your health.
“It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Air Quality Policy Specialist Kaitlyn Kelly. “While some parts of the state are experiencing unhealthy levels of air quality, we’re also worried about the impacts of lower levels of smoke for extended periods of time. Don’t wait until you start feeling symptoms to act.”
Minor smoke exposure symptoms include eye/nose/throat irritation, headaches, wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. More serious symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain and irregular heartbeat, according to the DOH.
You can track air quality levels across the state online. This will tell you how severe the air quality is, which determines what the best health practices will be. When it’s smoky outside, stay indoors as much as you can.
As smoke forecasts continue, the DOH also recommends taking steps to keep the inside air clean. Unless it’s too hot to safely do so, keep your windows and doors closed. Filtering the inside air with an HVAC system, HEPA portable air cleaner or DIY box fan filter is the best way to stay safe during long periods of smoke, according to the DOH. You can also set your air conditioning units to “recirculate,” and take care not to add to the indoor pollution by smoking or burning candles.
During smoke events like these, the DOH recommends wearing a fitted NIOSH-approved particulate respirator, like an N95, if you have to be outside. Be sure to check on elderly community members and keep your pets inside.
