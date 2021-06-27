KCSO Says Fire East of Kittitas is Contained, Crews Mopping Up

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA-
Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the wildfire east of the city of Kittitas is contained and fire crews are mopping up. fire crews from all over Kittitas County worked fast and hard in 106 degree temperatures to fight a fire that started in the area of Stardust Lane at the top of Clerf Hill.
One residence was lost in the 2900 block of Clerf Rd along with several outbuildings along Stingley Rd north of Clerf. There were no known injuries to residents.
Two firefighters suffered non-life-threating injuries and were transported to KVH for treatment.
The Sheriff's Office says they join the community in deep gratitude for the work done by KVFR, DNR, and everyone who assisted. KCSO says fire could have damaged a lot of property and hurt a lot of people, if not for their work.
The dozens of residents evacuated by KCSO Deputies are returning to their homes and roads are open; but KCSO asks to please be aware of the ongoing work of fire crews and the presence of fire apparatus.
KCSO says both days of the weekend were marked by wildfires that endangered lives and property, and the heat wave is just getting started.
They are urging people to exercise extraordinary caution in the days ahead.