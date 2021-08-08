Kennewick Fire Investigating Backyard Fire On 600 Block of Columbia Drive

KENNEWICK, WA-
Kennewick Fire says they responded to a fire on the 600 block of Columbia Drive Sunday afternoon after multiple people called it in.
Fire crews from Kennewick, Richland, and Benton County Fire District #1 responded.
The fire ended up being in a backyard on the 600 block of Columbia Drive, and KFD says it may have started in a shed or garage. The fire made its way to the exterior of a neighboring bakery. The bakery had minimal damage.
There are no reported injuries and crews will be out investigating.