Kennewick Fire investigating house fire on 4600 block of South Ledbetter Street

KENNEWICK, WA-
Around 3:15, KFD was notified of a fire that appeared to be on the exterior of a home on the 4600 block of South Ledbetter Street.
KFD says the homeowners were not home at the time the fire began.
KFD says the fire affected the main level and daylight basement. The fire was knocked down less than hour after it started but KFD says the home will be uninhabitable for a while.
Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Fire District #1, and Pasco Fire Department also responded to assist.
KFD says they are investigating and the cause is unknown.