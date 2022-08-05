KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire at 708 W. 27th Avenue early Friday morning.
Police assisted to clear the residence.
The fire started in a boat parked next to the residence.
Fire crews arrived to find the boat fully engulfed and flames spreading to the wall and eaves of the garage.
Firefighters focused on preventing the fire from fully spreading to the house and extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes.
No firefighters or residents were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone to call early if any signs of a fire are observed.
Rapid extinguishment helps save lives and protect property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.