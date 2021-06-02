Kittitas County's Burn Ban and Fireworks Ban begins Friday, June 4th

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures 90 to 100. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Yakima Valley and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...INCREASING WINDS... .The breakdown of the upper level ridge pattern will lead to multiple days of breezy to windy conditions across the Columbia Basin and surrounding low elevations. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA641 AND WA675... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&