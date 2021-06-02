Kittitas County's Burn Ban and Fireworks Ban begins Friday, June 4th

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County's Burn Ban and Fireworks Ban to go into effect midnight on Friday, June 4th, 2021.
Several fire districts have already experienced fires in the lower county.
Effective 12:00 AM, Friday, June 4th, 2021 a county-wide burn ban and fireworks ban will be in effect for Kittitas County until further notice. No open burning or recreational fires will be allowed. This is enforced through Section 20.08 of the Kittitas County Code, which may be punishable by fine.
Effective 12:00 AM, Friday, June 4th, 2021 a county-wide burn ban and fireworks ban will be in effect for Kittitas County until further notice. No open burning or recreational fires will be allowed. This is enforced through Section 20.08 of the Kittitas County Code, which may be punishable by fine.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has already moved to a “Moderate” fire danger level on DNR protected lands. The burn ban includes unincorporated areas within Fire District 1(Thorp), Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Fire District 3 (Easton), Fire District 4 (Vantage), Fire District 6 (Ronald), Fire District 7 (Cle Elum area), and areas outside of fire districts.
Be advised that State and Federal lands may implement their own burn bans separate from the county.
People recreating on public lands should consult the agency having jurisdiction to determine if outdoor burning is allowed prior to starting a fire.
A fireworks ban is included with this burn ban which prohibits the discharge of all fireworks. The public is encouraged to attend a professional fireworks display, which are allowed in Kittitas County under permitted conditions during the burn ban. The City of Ellensburg has scheduled Patriot Night Under the Lights, a 4th of July celebration at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
Exceptions:
- The Washington Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, and United States Forest Service may allow recreational fires in designated campgrounds with approved fire pits on their protected lands located outside of a fire district. (Ord. 2010-005, 2010) Do not assume – check with these agencies first.
- Recreational cooking fires no larger than 2’ x 3’ will be allowed at Riverstone Resort in Vantage.
- Fire District 51 (Snoqualmie Pass) will not be included in the burn ban at this time.
- Gas-fired fire pits and barbecues are allowed at this time but may be prohibited later.
County burn ban status can be checked on the Kittitas County Website: //www.co.kittitas.wa.us/.