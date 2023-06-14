YAKIMA, Wash.- A month long poll to the Yakima community asking about preferences for a new flight out of the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field.
Six options were listed with over 3,700 responses. Las Vegas and Seattle beat out three other cities in the listed options
- Las Vegas (LAS), 25% with 915 responses
- Seattle (SEA), 25% with 912 responses
- Los Angeles (LAX), 18% with 663 responses
- Phoenix (PHX), 18% with 657 responses
- Salt Lake City (SLT), 13% with 474 responses
- No opinion, 2% with 85 responses
Over 2,800 responses followed up on an open answer second question asking for cities not listed in the poll.
Portland, Oregon leads the way with 392 responses, narrowly beating out Denver, Colorado with 363. San Diego, California received the third most votes with 212.
Las Vegas and Los Angeles also received additional votes in the second question.
"With more than 3,700 people taking time to provide their input in the poll, this feedback tells us expanded air travel is very important to the Yakima Valley community,” said YKM Director Rob Hodgman. “However, the Las Vegas destination is likely a leisure destination. The reality of today’s air service marketplace is airlines require minimum revenue guarantees to start new routes. With that in mind, the Las Vegas route would likely need traveler financial support.”
Supporters of a Las Vegas flight are encouraged to email ykminfo@yakimawa.gov to voice their support.
