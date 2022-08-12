WENATCHEE, Wash. — During the severe storms that hit on the night of August 10, the lightning caused 13 fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Six fires are burning in the Cle Elum Ranger District, five in the Wenatchee River Ranger District, one in the Chelan Ranger District and one in the Entiat Ranger District.
The majority of the fires are small. Only two are more than ¾ of an acre.
The White River Fire is burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, Wash. in the Sear Creek area. It is estimated to be around 20 acres, and there are two Interagency Hotshot crews on scene, plus rappelers and a dozer.
About four miles away is the Irving Peak Fire, which is reported to be between 40 and 50 acres. The fire is backing and creeping, but the area is inaccessible for firefighters. Crews are responding by confining and containing, using natural resources to construct a fireline to contain the fire. Smoke may be seen around Lake Wenatchee, but the risk of spread is low due to a wet surrounding forest, according to the Forest Service.
All visitors are being reminded that a campfire ban is in place throughout the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
