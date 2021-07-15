Lyle Hill Fire burns 135 Acres, threatening a power sub-station and several homes

LYLE, WA - The Lyle fire has burned 135 Acres North-East of Lyle, WA, since Monday July 12th.
The fire was threatening a power sub-station and several primary residences.
The South East Interagency Type 3 Management Team was called in and started managing the fire resources on July 13, 2021.
The threat of Red Flag conditions and Fire Weather Watch has firefighters watching for increased fire behavior over the next few days.
There is an Evacuation level 1 (Be Ready) for Milepost 2 towards Milepost 4.5 at the intersection of Thanksgiving Lane and Alder Springs Road.
There is a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for a seven mile radius around the fire.
