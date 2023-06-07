NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department is responding to a fire that is roughly 300 acres in size.
Multiple agencies are aiding NFD, including multiple air resources and a dozer from the Department of Natural Resources.
The fire is off of the Old Naches Highway between Naches and Gleed. No residents are being asked to evacuate but the public is asked to stay out of the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
