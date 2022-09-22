Natural fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 5:24 p.m.
The fire is concentrated around the area of Southridge, according to Kennewick Police Department PIO Officer Ramos.
Out of an abundance of caution, houses around the Canyon Lakes area are being evacuated. The focus is on houses South of the Canyon Lakes area, but houses to the east and west are also being informed.
Ramos reports substantial traffic delays in the area. Continue to avoid affected areas as crews respond.
SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 4:47 p.m.
Multiple agencies, including Benton County Fire District 1, are responding to a large natural cover fire around I-82 and US395. One structure is reportedly involved.
US395 will be closed starting off Bob's Burgers off Hildebrand Boulevard, according to Captain Ron Fryer.
The fire started with grass burning around the Interstate, which was reported at 4:38 p.m., then jumped the ramp. We have reporters on the way.
People are asked to avoid the area of 4800 Southridge Boulevard while crews respond.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
