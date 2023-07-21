KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash.-

UPDATE JULY 23 6:52 p.m.

According to a media release from the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, shelters are available for those affected by the active evacuations.

A Red Cross shelter has been put up at Goldendale Middle School at 520 East Collins Street in Goldendale which can also take dogs and cats.

The Goldendale Fairgrounds are available for sheltering larger animals located at 903 North Fairgrounds Road in Goldendale.

UPDATE JULY 23 3:50 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, more evacuations have been put in place and some existing evacuations have been increased in level.

The Cleveland/Bickleton area and Southern Rock Creek area have gone from level 2 (Get Set) to level 3 (Go) evacuation levels.

A level 2 evacuation has been placed from Bill Anderson Road to Box Canyon Road and a level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation has been placed from the Columbia River to Box Canyon.

UPDATE JULY 23 11:48 a.m.

According to a video from the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the fire saw "significant growth" Saturday evening.

The acreage estimate is currently over 50,000. No cause determined at this time.

UPDATE JULY 22 8:54 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notification in the Bickleton area has been upgraded to level 2 (Get Set).

UPDATE JULY 22 11:38 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the Newell Road fire has burned over 30,000 acres and destroyed numerous buildings.

The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office issued level 1 (Get Ready), level 2 (Get Set) and level 3 (Go) evacuation notifications. Bickleton is at a level 1 evacuation notice and Roosevelt is at level 2.

Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road and Old Highway 8 north to and including Dot Road have been closed.

UPDATE 10:23 p.m.

According to a tweet from Franklin County Fire District 3, the SE Strike Team has been released from a fire in East Wenatchee and is being sent to the Newell Road Fire.

The SE Strike Team includes FCFD3, Pullman Fire, WWFD4, Walla Walla Fire, BCFD1, BCFD2, Pasco Fire and WWFD5.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

According to a press release from the State Fire Marshal's Office, a fire on Newell Road in Klickitat County threatens homes, farms and more on Friday.

State fire mobilization was authorized at 7:15 p.m. to bring support to the local firefighters.

The fire started at around 3:35 p.m. and is currently estimated to be 6,000 acres. The fire is burning grass, brush and wood.

Level 1 (Get Ready) and level 3 (Go) evacuations have been issued in the area.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.