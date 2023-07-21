KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash.-

UPDATE 10:23 p.m.

According to a tweet from Franklin County Fire District 3, the SE Strike Team has been released from a fire in East Wenatchee and is being sent to the Newell Road Fire.

The SE Strike Team includes FCFD3, Pullman Fire, WWFD4, Walla Walla Fire, BCFD1, BCFD2, Pasco Fire and WWFD5.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

According to a press release from the State Fire Marshal's Office, a fire on Newell Road in Klickitat County threatens homes, farms and more on Friday.

State fire mobilization was authorized at 7:15 p.m. to bring support to the local firefighters.

The fire started at around 3:35 p.m. and is currently estimated to be 6,000 acres. The fire is burning grass, brush and wood.

Level 1 (Get Ready) and level 3 (Go) evacuations have been issued in the area.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.