PASCO, Wash. -
UPDATE: 4:34 p.m.
The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two adults, one child and a cat lived in the RV that was lost in the fire. The cat did not survive, according to Chief Shearer. The family has been connected with Red Cross.
JANUARY 19, 2023 3:51 p.m.
A mobile home is fully on fire at the Green Tree RV Park, according to Chief Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. The fire was reported just before 3:45 p.m. on January 19.
Only one mobile home is involved in the fire, but three others are threatened at this time. No injuries have been reported, according to PFD.
One lane headed south on 4th Ave is blocked at the I-182 eastbound offramp, according to PFD. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.