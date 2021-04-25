One Person In Hospital Following Kennewick Apartment Fire

KENNEWICK, WA-
According to Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz, KFD was notified of a fire at 465 N Arthur St. (Tanglewood Apartments) at 6:15 pm.
The first Kennewick Fire units to arrive found smoke from a second floor apartment where they put out the fire quickly and did a primary search.
Kreutz says within minutes, they located one victim in the fire room that was unconscious and had burns.
The victim was transported to Trios and their condition is unknown.
There was also some water damage to the apartment where the fire happened as well as the one below it.
No firefighters were injured and a crew is on fire watch. As of right now, they do not know the cause of the fire but the investigation will continue into Monday.