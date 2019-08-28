VANTAGE, WA - I-90 westbound is now open at milepost 136 near Vantage from an earlier hay truck fire that started a brush fire at milepost 131, six miles west of Vantage.
The 2 right lanes are closed, and traffic is passing in the left lane. Expect delays.
WSP Trooper John Bryant says westbound traffic is currently being rerouted to the Vantage Highway.
The left eastbound lane (passing lane) is also blocked off in the area.
According to a Twitter post made by WSP Trooper John Bryant, the driver of the hay truck was able to get out of the truck in time.
The fire is now under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Luckily only a small amount of brush was burned along the side of the highway.