WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 4:53 p.m. Walla Walla County Emergency Management has named the fire the Oasis Fire. A wildland fire strike team has been called in.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4:20 p.m.
Several agencies are responding to a fire off of Highway 12.
The fire is in an orchard on Oasis Road.
According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, a Cameo Heights mansion is threatened, and the Cameo Heights neighborhood is in Level 2 (get set) evacuation protocols.
A dozer is on scene after a fourth alarm came in shortly after 4 p.m.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
