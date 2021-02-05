YAKIMA, WA - The Sarg Hubbard Park playground by the Yakima Greenway is open again.
The playground closed on September 7, 2020 after a fire destroyed the playground equipment over labor day weekend.
The fire burned 30 acres from the Terrace Heights Bridge to south of Buchanan Lake.
The playground equipment had to be completely replaced, costing $150,000; Insurance covered some of the cost and donors helped cover the rest.
Parents and kids alike are glad to have the playground back.
"The best part is that they can have some fun for awhile," local dad Aaron said. "They can run, get tired and not just be inside all day."
His daughter Noemi said her favorite part about the new playground is the slides.
"There's like a slide, where it has like those circles, and you just go on there and it will just slide you so I like the slides," she said.
The Yakima Greenway's Executive Director Kellie Connaughton said she is very thankful for the community's support on this project.
"People were very understanding and very supportive in wanting to come and help with either a financial gift or if we needed help building the playground," Connaughton said.
Next on the agenda is fixing the foundation. If you'd like to make a donation to help fix the office you can donate on the Yakima Greenway Foundation website.