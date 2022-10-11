Prescribed fire planned around Mill Creek Municipal Watershed near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla Walla and the Umatilla National Forest are partnering to complete a prescribed fire project around the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed in an attempt to reduce harmful fuels. The Tiger Creek Prescribed Fire Project consists of 270 acres along the watershed boundary for the controlled fire, around 13 miles east of Walla Walla.

The Walla Walla Ranger District is looking for the right weather forecast to start the burn between October 14 and 24, according to the joint press release. The burning will take between two-to-five days to finish, and choosing days with ideal weather can prevent other problems.

The Tiger Creek Project will also reduce risk of wildfire, improve the food eaten by big game, and create a more fire-adapted ecosystem, according to the release. Resources from numerous state and local agencies will work on the project, including: the Umatilla National Forest, the City of Walla Walla, Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Oregon Department of Forestry and local rural fire departments.

“By using controlled fire on the landscape, we’re protecting communities while restoring and sustaining the land,” said Walla Walla Ranger District Fire Management Officer Mike Moore. “This project is a great example of community partners working together toward that common goal.”

The project works to protect the watershed because it provides almost 90% of Walla Walla’s water needs, according to the press release. It’s also vital to other communities nearby, plus wildlife and fish. The watershed area currently has a reported excessive fuel buildup, which often causes wildfires. Prescribed burning uses low-intensity fire to get rid of excessive brush, shrubs and trees without impacting the growth of native vegetation.

People who live around Mill Creek might see some smoke overnight for short periods during the burning, but it’s not expected to travel to Walla Walla. Access to the area will be closed at Forest Service Road 65 and Indian Ridge Trail during operations for public safety. The press release notes that all burns are monitored until the rain or snowfall comes that ends fire season.