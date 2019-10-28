UPDATE 11:38 p.m.- Benton County Fire District 3 Chief said the fires are both now contained and controlled.
Benton Fire crews battled a fire at a residence in Prosser after a controlled burn was left unattended. The fire was ignited by high winds hitting a haystack and then catching a garage on fire.
Benton County Fire District 3 Chief said the blaze totally destroyed the garage and everything in it.
No injuries reported.
The other fire off of Old Inland Empire Road is still being monitored, but is contained.
Benton Fire crews still believe a downed power line ignited the fire and was spread by the gusty winds.
PROSSER, WA- Multiple wildfires continue to spread across the fields north of Prosser as winds have increased over the evening.
Two fires grew in a matter of minutes. One is located of of Johnson Road and Griffin Road inside a garage. The other is around North Case and the Old Inland Empire Road.
Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies said the fires were started around 8 p.m. Monday night, but think downed power lines sparked one fire.
Deputies said to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.