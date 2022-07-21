Quick response saves homes from catching fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews in Kennewick responded to a field on fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 21 behind an address on the 2200 block of S Fruitland Street. Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department reported arriving to a fire spreading quickly toward homes and fences. At first, the focus was putting out parts of the fire that were posing the most threat to nearby structures.
More KFD crews arrived, along with Benton County Fire District 1. The fire was under control after 24 minutes. No structures were damaged, but a lot of the field was burned, according to KFD Chief Chad Michael. He reports crews saved a nearby home, boat and car from catching on fire, then six more homes.
An NBC Right Now reporter on scene noted neighbors and nearby community members had taken out their personal hoses to assist in the firefighting. The Kennewick Public Works Department provided a 3,500-gallon water truck for the incident, according to Michael.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone the fuels (grasses, brush, and bushes) in our region have rapidly dried out with the warmer temperatures and winds we have experienced,” said Michael. “We urge extreme caution when considering engaging in any activities that could lead to a fire.”
