RICHLAND, WA-
Around five on Sunday evening, Richland Fire Department received reports of an exterior fire on a home. The fire happened on the 2100 Block of Cascade in Richland near the corner of Cascade and Clearview.
Police arrived first to the scene, and several other units followed from Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, and West Richland.
They believe the fire started in the yard of the property next to the home and spread into the bushes of the yard next to it. Then, the fire spread to the outside of the home, to the garage and into the attic.
The house has extensive fire damage but the fire is under control. Now, crews are in the mop-up phase.
Everybody in the home got out safely and there are no injuries.