RICHLAND, Wash. - A house in Richland was destroyed early Sunday morning according to the Richland Fire Department, displacing a family of five.

RFD was called to the fire on the 900 block of Smith Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. and found a house fully engulfed in flames.

RFD's Battalion Chief Rogers said the five people in the house were evacuated safely, however the house was fully destroyed.

Heat damage also affected one of the nearby houses. The cause of the fire is unknown.