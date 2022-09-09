ROAD CLOSURES: National Forest Service requests road closures between Skate Creek Road and White Pass

PACKWOOD, Wash.-
The National Forest Service requested the Washington State Department of Transportation help close roads along US12 between State Creek Road, in Packwood, and the summit of White Pass.
The growing Goat Rocks Fire is burning near Packwood, causing low visibility in the area. Crews are working to close down SR123 between SR410 and US12.
WSDOT says traffic will be allowed if evacuations are ordered for the area.
Commercial vehicles are not allowed in Mount Rainier National Park at this time. WSDOT is asking people to avoid the areas until updates are provided.
It's unknown when the roads will be open once again.
Lewis County Emergency Management is posting evacuations notices on its Facebook page.
As of 3:30pm on Friday, the Packwood area is on a Level 2 evacuation.
