BENTON COUNTY, WA-
According to Lt. Dormaier with Benton County Fire District 2, they received a call at 3:01 pm Saturday afternoon about a fire off of W Rayhill Rd.
The fire burned about ten acres but the reason it’s taking a longer to mop up is because its stuck in heavy fuels.
As of Saturday evening, they had about 75 people working on the fire and it was around homes but did not threaten any of them.
They say they do have the fire under control but it could be burning or smoking into the evening and possibly into Sunday morning.
A portion of O.I.E. Road was closed until the smoke cleared up but it is back open.