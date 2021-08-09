OKANOGAN--WENATCHEE NATIONAL FOREST, WA - The Schneider Springs Fire has burned over 4,100 acres. The fire is at zero percent containment but there is 87 personnel working on the fire.
Evacuation levels are at level 2, which means just be prepared and ready to go but right now there isn't any residents in the area currently.
The cooler temperatures of this past weekend and has helped out the fire crew with the containment of the Schneider Springs Fire.
The firefighters expect for the fire to grow a little bit bigger once the temperature start to go up, but they do intend to have more personnel join them to fight against the fire
"We want to put this fire out but some of the terrain where it's at is easiest and safest for our fire crews to put an indirect line in and have that fire come to us." said Micah Bell, Pubic Information Officer for the Eastern Area Silver Management Team at the Schneider Springs Fire.
Fire crews say that there is nothing to worry about at the moment but if you are in an evacuation area just be prepared to get up and go when necessary
Currently a temporary area closure is in place for the fire area and national forest lands adjacent to it. Forest service roads include 1,500, 1,600, 1,700 and 1,800.
Currently the fire is 18 miles outside of Naches and part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.