Second Harvest and Gesa Credit Union Partner to Fight Hunger

Second Harvest is having its Hunger Action Month (HAM) campaign during September. Hunger Action Day is on September tenth this year and Gesa is matching every dollar donated up to 20,000 dollars. Donations will go towards getting food to those who need it.
"There's never been a more important time to get involved than right now. We have faced an unprecedented need for food assistance throughout our region and of course across the country. We are actually gearing up for what we think will be a huge surge in need this fall, as many benefit programs expire," said Jean Tucker, Director of Philanthropy at Second Harvest.
To help, visit 2-harvest.org/HAM.