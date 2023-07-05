YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- UPDATE. JULY 5. 7:30 a.m. Multiple fire agencies continue to fight the Selah Creek fire.
A helicopter will be used to fight the fire in areas that are hard to access on the cliffside according to Mickey Gillie, Deputy Fire Chief with Selah Fire.
Highway 821 will remain closed to avoid falling rocks from water being dumped on the fire and level 3 evacuations will remain in place due to current weather conditions.
The fire started about 100 feet off the road and was under control before the wind picked up and the fire grew to about 200 acres.
According to the Selah Fire Department one house and a motorhome have been burned in the fire. The home was valued at $253,000.
The Selah Fire Department, Yakima Training Center, Yakima Fire Department, Naches Fire Department, West Valley Fire Rescue, the Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management are all responding to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JULY 5. 6:20 a.m. Highway 821 north of Selah Creek Drive is now closed according to the Washington State Patrol.
A Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation has been issued for the Selah Creek area east of Highway 821 due to a wildfire.
Residents north of Selah Creek Drive, east of Highway 821 and south of Graffiti Cave are being advised to leave immediately by the Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
Level 3 evacuations mean that everyone in the defined area is in imminent danger and should leave immediately. Those affected should listen to local media and watch for emergency crews who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
