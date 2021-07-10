Semi-Truck and Cargo a Total Loss Following Vehicle Fire

UNION GAP, WA-
On Saturday afternoon just before 5 pm, YFD responded to a semi-truck transporting apples that caught on fire.
Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a tractor and trailer fully involved in the parking lot of the Yakima Valley Mall. The driver got out safely and was uninjured.
According to YFD, after further investigation, they determined the fire started in the reefer unit on the trailer. The fire was unintentional and the fire investigation is now closed.
The truck and cargo were a total loss and the estimated damages are $225,000.