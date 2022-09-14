UMATILLA, Ore. -
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 5:41 p.m.
Temporary Level 1 evacuations were in place for the Hat Rock Campground and nearby houses, but those were lifted around 5:30 p.m.
The fires are currently out, but crews are still on scene mopping up and keeping out hot spots. Expect air and ground responses for the next several hours.
SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 3:06 p.m.
Highway 730 in Oregon is closed until further notice due to a series of fires along the highway. The closure is from McNary to Hat Rock.
The Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District have responded to four fires there on September 14.
