ORE. - A small wildfire is burning in the Umatilla National Forest by the Slick Ear Trail near the Pomeroy Ranger District. Officials are warning visitors of smoky conditions in the area.
The Slick Ear Fire was discovered on September 14 after a lightning storm. It is burning about 28 miles northeast of Elgin, Oregon. Umatilla National Forest officials said the fire is about six acres and burning on rugged terrain.
Firefighters have been monitoring the fire for several days and have used helicopters to stop the spread and cool hotspots in times when its reached heavier fuels to burn.
The strategy for now is to use air resources when needed and continue to monitor the fire. Forest officials said the fire is not a threat at this time because of its remote location. However, visitors should be cautious when entering the area because of the smoky conditions.
Forest officials want to remind everyone that fire danger is moderate and Public Use Restrictions are in place.
