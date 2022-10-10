Small number of acres burned in Washington, but fire season isn't over yet

WASHINGTON STATE - Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced that Washington had the smallest number of acres burned in its recent history this fire season. While fire season isn't over yet, the Department of Natural Resources said it wasn't an early call.
So far, 140,000 acres have burned this fire season. That's a big decrease from the 675,000 acres burned in 2021 and the ten-year average of 470,000 acres. The largest amount of acres burned was in 2015.
Ryan Rodruck the Public Information Officer for DNR said one reason for the smaller number could be their change in strategy.
"We put an emphasis on initial attack and staging air resources so we could immediately address those new fire starts," Rodruck said.
He said the delayed fire season caused by the rain also helped.
Fire Chief Dale Hille from East Valley Fire District 4 said it could also be the lack of lightning in the area during the high temperatures and people being fire wise.
"We didn't have a lot of illegal burn calls that we've had in the past," he said. "People were very conscious when they were doing their burning and following the laws."
According to Hille, East Valley didn't see very many severe fires this season.
"[It's] one of those seasons where you're always on pins and needles waiting for something big to happen and as of now, knock on wood, it hasn't materialized yet," he said.
One fire on Highway 24 had all the makings of a severe fire because of high winds, but with help from Fire District 5, Hille said they were able to get the fire under control before it grew.
Fire season isn't over yet and there is still the potential for more fires to start. Rodruck said DNR has resources standing by to help. He added that while this fire season has been longer, the risk of extremely severe fires has gone down.
"As fall rolls around we see those relative humidity rates rise more in the evenings it helps keep fire danger and fire growth under control," Rodruck said.
Fire season will eventually end when the first big rainfall that helps moisturize dry vegetation happens. This has yet to happen in the Yakima area.
Rodruck said he urges people to continuing doing what they can to prevent fires. Chief Hille said in efforts to continue motivating people to be fire wise, EVF will join the Wildfire Ready Neighbors Program next year.
Other larger fires continue to burn as well so the 140,000 acres is not a final number. A final number will be put in the books when fire season officially ends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.