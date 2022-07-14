PASCO, Wash. -
Fire crews on scene of a vegetation fire off Rd 36 shortly after 5 a.m. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was started by people playing with fireworks.
He tells us a person living near the airport has a video showing people driving away shortly after the fire started.
Pasco Police are on scene investing the incident. We're also told the fire will not be affect airport traffic.
Shearer tells us this is reminder for people to remain fire wise outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.