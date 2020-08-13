SALEM, OR - Gov. Kate Brown has declared the Mosier Creek Fire a Conflagration.
The Mosier Creek Fire is active outside of the city of The Dalles. It has burned more than 800 acres as of this morning and is 5 percent contained.
The declaration made by Gov. Brown cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.
The Office of State Marshal’s Blue Incident Management Team has been mobilized. Eight structural task forces from Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Yamhill, Deschutes, Columbia, Polk/Lincoln, and Multnomah counties, and personnel from the OSFM, are arriving this morning and this afternoon at staggered intervals using COVID-19 mitigation measures at the staging area in The Dalles. Crews will be working to protect threatened structures.
A COVID Module assigned to the team, consisting of a Health Liaison and two Responders certified as EMT or higher, will be at the incident to ensure COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place to ensure the safety of all personnel. Wasco County Public Health officials also were present today at the incident in-briefing.
The OSFM will be assuming command of the response through a unified command structure in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Additional updates for the incident may be accessed at:
• Oregon State Fire Marshal Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/OregonStateFireMarshal/
• Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District Facebook