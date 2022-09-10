State Route 2 closed, Stevens Pass from Index Galena to Beckler

STEVENS PASS, Wash.-
Stevens Pass will be closed from Index Galena to Beckler until further notice because of the wildfires burning in the area.
Washington State Patrol is helping Snohomish and King County Sheriff deputies with evacuations of the area.
Washing Department of Transportation asks that travelers avoid the area and look for alternate routes. Everyone traveling from the West Side, some alternate routes are the Columbia Gorge or Snoqualmie Pass.
