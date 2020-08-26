Suspect arrested for Arson in Anderson Hay Fire in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old male for Arson and Trespassing in connection to the Anderson Hay Complex fire.
Statement from Kittitas County Sheriff's Office:
Shortly before 11:00 PM last night, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and law enforcement responded to the Anderson Hay Complex on the west edge of the Ellensburg City Limits.
When deputies arrived they found one large hay barn which was fully engulfed in fire. To the south, they found another haystack on fire. Due to the distance between the two fires, it appeared that one did not start the other. As firefighters battled the blaze, law enforcement began searching the area. One of the officers and a deputy was notified by an Anderson Employee who reported seeing a male subject walking away from the fires through Anderson property, walked through parked trucks, and then entered a small shed in an attempt to conceal himself. Deputies located the male, later identified as 24-year-old Demarcco Covey from Ellensburg, hiding in the shed. Mr. Covey was detained and later placed under arrest for Arson and Trespass.