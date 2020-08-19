WANAPUM VILLAGE, Wash. - The Taylor Pond Fire located near Wanapum village has burned approximately 24,892 acres and has level one evacuations for Wanapum Village.
FIRE STATUS
Acres Burned: Approximately 24,892
Containment: 75%
Cause: Lightning strike
Structures Damaged: None
Current Closures: None
Current Evacuations: Wanapum Village level one
Incident Summary: The Taylor Pond fire started at approximately 0630 PM, on Aug 16, 2020. Firefighting resources have been aggressively fighting fire day and night. The fire growth has been greatly reduced, and as a result resources were able to spend some time getting good GPS mapping information of the perimeter. As a result, you can see that our acreage count has dropped. We are currently at 24892. This directly the result of the better mapping information.
Today (8/18/2020): Resources made unexpected progress despite the triple digit temps while working today. The big push today was for improvement of the containment lines on all portions of the fire perimeter. Crews have been able to keep the fire on the Yakima Training Center installation, and with in the perimeter that was given them today.
Concerns: The major concern had been the safety of Wanapum Village. Because of the progress today, the Incident Command team in cooperation with the Yakima Training Center, and law enforcement agencies has permitted the Wanapum Village Evacuation orders to be lowered to a level 1, as of 2PM Tuesday. Residents should still monitor the situation in case something happens and be ready to leave if notified.
Looking forward: There will be a night shift tonight to patrol the fire perimeter and mop-up any areas that may flare back up. If the fire holds overnight, the incident management team will start releasing resources to travel back home or off to other fires as needed. For continued information go to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (@sewaimt) on Facebook or SE_WA_IMT on twitter.