YAKIMA, WA - The smoke in The Yakima Valley has been really thick lately because of all the fires in the area.
Smoke affects us in many different ways and that's why when the air quality is bad, we should stay inside but we also take in consideration of our pets health.
Its hard to cover your pets face with a mask during weather like this, especially if your pets are bigger.
Trying to remain indoors and avoid breathing in smoke from the fires is the best solution.
"Today is the worst level of air quality we've had in the valley. Were on the mid 400's right now." Said Thomas Kuhn, Veterinarian at Tieton Drive Animal Clinic. "I think that these levels of pollutants affects animals and people. The easiest recommendation is to just stay inside, animals can suffer from a variety of allergic air way or inhaled pollutant diseases."
If you have farm animals or animals that don't usually come inside your home try to limit the mobility and exercise they do outdoors.
There are a few different symptoms to look for if you think your pet has been affected by the smoke.
"All of them are going to be affected a little differently, some will show really severe symptoms like respiratory distress, really difficult breathing, excessive panting and maybe unwilling to rise." said Kuhn. "That's going to be a really severely affected animal. Some of them it might be some light discharge or a cough, maybe a runny nose."
If you notice your pets are having difficulty breathing, vets recommend you take it pretty seriously.
Try to get your pet to a vet clinic or contact a vet as soon as you can.
For more information CLICK HERE.