Tips For Preventing House Fires

KENNEWICK, WA-
Capt. Brian Ellis, Deputy Fire Marshall of Kennewick fire department says that all mechanical or electrical appliances can be potentially dangerous, so check cords and keep these appliances away from combustible items like clothing.
These are his three tips for staying safe right now.
"One. Have a working smoke alarm in your home, at least one and more if necessary. And the other thing is to keep a critical eye on the activity at hand. If you're cooking, if you have candles lit--whatever is going on. Make sure you are paying attention to what's going on. And then the third is wear a mask and continue social distancing," said Captain Ellis.
He says smoke detectors change lives, so check the batteries in your smoke detector, and change them if needed.