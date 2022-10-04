Traffic restricted on Highway 730 after car fire

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic along Highway 730 has been reduced to one lane of travel following a car collision that has led to an active fire near Sand Station. Crews with Umatilla County Fire District 1 reported arriving on scene just after 2 p.m. on October 4, finding a car on fire in a ditch.
The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District joined to assist in keeping the fire from spreading to the surrounding brush. About one acre of land was burned and the car was ruined. According to UCFD1, there were no injuries.
A pilot car is directing traffic between Sand Station and Highway 37.
