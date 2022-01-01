Update 1/2/22 10:25 a.m.
On January 1, 2022, at 3:16pm, fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Pasco Fire Department, Benton County Fire District #1, and Benton County Fire District #2 were dispatched to a residential fire at 4605 S. Ledbetter St.
According to KFD, dispatch reported a small shed or gazebo on fire in the backyard at this address. While crews were in route to the scene, dispatch provided updated information reporting the fire had extended into a home located nearby. The first KFD crew arrived on scene within 10 minutes and found visible flames coming from the back of the home.
The initial arriving crew reported heavy fire on the first floor of the home, and said it had extended into the attic space. Fire crews were able to place water on the fire from the exterior of the home in order to help keep the fire from spreading until sufficient crews arrived on scene to transition to attacking the fire from the inside of the house.
The fire was quickly brought under control within 15 minutes of fire crews arriving on scene. While crews were extinguishing the fire, a search of the home was conducted to look for any occupants that may not have been able to make it out of the home. Unfortunately, two dogs were found dead.
KFD says weather conditions made this a particularly challenging fire. The temperature at the time of dispatch was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold weather conditions present a wide range of challenges for fighters including maintaining core body temperature and increased slip hazards when deploying equipment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone to use additional caution during extreme cold weather. This includes being cautious with space heaters, practicing candle safety, ensuring chimneys are properly maintained, and having working smoke detectors.
Previous Coverage:
Around 3:15 pm on Saturday, KFD was notified of a fire that appeared to be on the exterior of a home at 4605 South Ledbetter Street.
KFD says the homeowners were not home at the time the fire began.
KFD says the fire affected the main level and daylight basement. The fire was knocked down less than hour after it started but KFD says the home will be uninhabitable for a while.
Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Fire District #1, and Pasco Fire Department also responded to assist.
Kennewick fire says he fire is currently under investigation and the cause is unknown.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.