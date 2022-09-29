Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire

YAKIMA, Wash. - One man is being taken to the hospital for burn injuries, along with a woman with smoke inhalation following a house fire around the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
The fire is now out, according to crews on scene. The inside of the house was damaged. The man was outside of the house when firefighters arrived. It is reported that the woman went into the house after the fire started.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
