Two Structure Fires Saturday Cause Combined $250,000 in Damages

YAKIMA, WA-
According to Yakima Fire Department, wo structure fires on Saturday led to three injuries and $250,000 in damages. The two fires happened within three hours of each other.
At 3:17 pm yesterday, Saturday, Yakima Fire Department (YFD) firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of South 25th Avenue, for a single-family residence that had fire at the front of the house and in the attic.
YFD says crews assisted one of the occupants who was transported to the hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation and cuts. They had gone back into the house for a cat. The man broke out through a window and was able to jump out of the house.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor knee injury. He was treated and has left the hospital. The cat was found in the building and brought outside. Firefighters gave him oxygen using a pet O2 mask. The cat was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic where he is recovering.
The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants. Damage to the structure was extensive and the initial estimated loss is $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Earlier in the day, before the South 25th Avenue fire, YFD says they were called to the 4100 block of Prasch Avenue at 12:23 pm yesterday for a single-family residence with a lot of fire coming from the attic area. One firefighter responding to the fire had debris in his eye and was treated on scene. There were no other injuries. Crews contained the fire to the attic, however, there was extensive damage throughout the home. The initial estimated loss is $100,000. Two adults, one child, and three dogs are being assisted by Red Cross.
The Prasch Avenue fire was caused by discarded smoking material in combustible potting soil. The fire was first noticed by someone passing by, who ran to the house and knocked on the door to alert the people inside.