UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- Umatilla County Fire District #1 is working on putting out a brush fire on Cooney Lane.
According to crews on scene, the fire is 100% contained.
According to a Facebook post, UCFD1 was dispatched Wednesday at 3:59 p.m. Crews arrived to a fire moving north and south.
Crews will be mopping up throughout the night.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.
Several agencies responded to provide mutual aid to UCFD1: Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Echo Fire Department, Pendleton Fire & Ambulance, Boardman Fire Rescue District, Irrigon Fire Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Forest Service - Umatilla National Forest.
