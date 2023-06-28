Weather Alert

...HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .A dry, upper low pressure system passing to the north will produce breezy west to northwest winds through the Cascade gaps and combine with low relative humidities Saturday afternoon and evening. The winds and low relative humidities will affect areas with hot temperatures already in place. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&