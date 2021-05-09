Underwood Prosser Lockers a Total Loss, Several Buildings Damaged After Fire

PROSSER, WA-
According to West Benton Fire Rescue Saturday, May 8th around 12:55pm, a 911 caller reported smoke from the roof of Prosser Lockers. West Benton Fire Rescue units responded and found a fire that was burning in the attic space of the facility.
This facility is next to Ace Hardware and Prosser Police department, as well as City Hall. As fire units tried to control of the fire, Police units helped evacuate the buildings and control traffic.
WBFR says roads were closed and electrical service was disconnected to allow firefighters safe access to roofs, which caused a power outage for many Prosser residents. Power has been restored to all customers outside of the buildings that were affected by the fire.
Around 10 pm, the fire was finally under control. WBFR crews remained on scene all night and into Sunday May 10th to monitor the situation and check for hot spots. Investigators have been called as well.
WBFR says as of now, Underwood Prosser Lockers are a total loss, Prosser Police Department has extensive damage, Prosser City Hall has moderate damage, Cooks Ace Hardware has smoke and water damage as well as the Masonic Temple.
Several Fire Agencies were involved including: West Benton Fire Rescue, Benton County Fire Districts 1,2 &4, Yakima County Fire District 5, Cities of Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, Grandview, Sunnyside and Toppenish.
There were 55 firefighters working to put out the fire and no firefighter were injured. Additionally, there were no reported civilian injuries either.
City of Prosser (All City Departments), Benton PUD, Benton REA, Cascade Natural Gas, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office all assisted as well.