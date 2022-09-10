SKYKOMISH, Wash.-
UPDATE: 9/12/22
The Bolt Creek fire in Skykomish has now burned 7,600 acres.
Level 3 evacuations remain in place from Skykomish to Index, due to the fast-moving nature of the fire.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), highway 2 remains closed and those travelling west on I-90 should expect delays.
9/10/22
Level 3 evacuations in place for everyone north of Skykomish to Index and north of HWY2. The wildfire has now become a DNR Level 3.
This is a mandatory evacuation, everyone must leave now.
Washington State Patrol troopers say to call 9-1-1 if you need help.
